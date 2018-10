County roads don’t need more rain…it’s bad for bridges. County Commissioners hold a hearing Tuesday night on the One and Six Year Road and Bridge Improvement Program. The county has identified nearly 80 bridges that need replacing, but doesn’t have the money to do it. There’s talk of raising the wheel tax and a county sales tax. Tonight’s meeting starts at 6:30 in Room 112 of the County-City Building.

