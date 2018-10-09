A home invasion robbery early Tuesday morning at a mobile home north of 35th and Cornhusker remains under investigation.

Lincoln Police say three of the four people inside reported that someone got in, fired a gun and demanding some stuff. One of the victims said he woke up to a weapon pointed at this face by a white man, about 5-10, 200 pounds with pasty skin and freckles.

No one was hurt and police recovered one bullet casing.

The post Attempted Robbery Reported At North Lincoln Mobile Home appeared first on KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM.