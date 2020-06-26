Attempted Robbery Early Friday Morning Under Investigation
LINCOLN–(KFOR June 26)–An attempted robbery early Friday morning near 42nd and Huntington is under investigation, according to Lincoln Police.
It was around 5am, where, police say, a 33-year-old man had been walking his dogs when another man contacted him. After talking for a few minutes, the man pulled out a knife and demanded the man drive him to an ATM.
Police say the victim tried to talk his way out of the robbery and, after a brief struggle, he ran away with no loss or injuries. Police don’t have a suspect description, but are doing following up, including collecting digital and forensic evidence.