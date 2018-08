Lincoln Police are investigating an attempted break-in early Friday morning at Acher Arms Pawn Shop near 33rd and B Streets.

Investigators say officers saw a window on the west side of the building was broken, but the windows have steel grates behind the glass, which prevented entry.

LPD said they are reviewing video surveillance and it appears the suspects threw a cinder block at the window to break it.

The post Attempted Break In At Pawn Shop appeared first on KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM.