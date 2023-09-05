Atreyu’s Brandon Saller featured on reworking of Memphis May Fire’s “Misery” song

Ateryu vocalist Brandon Saller is featured on a new recording of the Memphis May Fire song “Misery.”

The original “Misery” appears on MMF’s 2022 album, Remade in Misery, which spawned the singles “Make Believe” and “Somebody.”

You can listen to the Saller version of “Misery” now via digital outlets.

Along with linking up with Saller in the studio, Memphis May Fire just shared the road with Atreyu on a U.S. tour. The two bands will get back together again for another go-round beginning September 12 in Montreal.

Atreyu, meanwhile, put out a new EP, The Moment You Find Your Flame, in August.

In other collaboration news, Nonpoint frontman Elias Soriano is featured on a new Taproot track called “Favourite Song.”

