Atreyu releases new song “Watch Me Burn” off upcoming ‘﻿The Hope of a Spark’﻿ EP

Atreyu has released a new song called “Watch Me Burn,” which will appear on the band’s upcoming EP, The Hope of a Spark.

The track is available now via digital outlets and is accompanied by a video that takes its title literally. In fact, the clip starts with a disclaimer declaring, “No Atreyu members were harmed in the making of this video.” You can watch that now streaming on YouTube.

The Hope of a Spark, which follows Atreyu’s 2021 album, Baptize, will be released April 14. It also includes the previously released single “Drowning,” as well as two new tunes titled “God/Devil” and “Capital F.”

Atreyu will launch the Hope of a Spark U.S. tour April 27 in Sacramento, California.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.