Atreyu premieres video for “God/Devil” track

Atreyu has premiered the video for “God/Devil,” a track off the band’s new EP, The Hope of a Spark.

The clip contrasts the more serious nature of the lyrics with footage of the Atreyu band members dancing and goofing around in a graveyard. You can watch it now streaming on YouTube.

The Hope of a Spark, which includes four new songs, was released Friday, April 14. It follows Atreyu’s 2021 album, Baptize.

Atreyu will launch a U.S. tour April 27 in Sacramento, California.

