Atreyu covers Audioslave’s “Like a Stone” for upcoming ‘﻿The Pronoia Sessions﻿’ compilation

Atreyu has released a cover of the Audioslave song “Like a Stone.”

The recording is included on an upcoming compilation called The Pronoia Sessions, which includes renditions of “Like a Stone” and the Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers classic “Mary Jane’s Last Dance” alongside reimagined versions of songs from throughout Atreyu’s catalog.

You can listen to the “Like a Stone” cover — which marks what would’ve been the late Chris Cornell‘s 60th birthday on July 20 — now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming on YouTube. The Pronoia Sessions is due out Oct. 25.

Atreyu’s most recent record is 2023’s The Beautiful Dark of Life.

