Atreyu announces 20th anniversary ‘﻿The Curse’﻿ concert

Atreyu has announced a concert celebrating the 20th anniversary of their 2004 album, The Curse.

The show takes place October 18 in Anaheim, California, and will feature a performance of The Curse in its entirety.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 17, at 10 a.m. local time. A presale begins Wednesday, May 15, at 10 a.m. local time. Visit AtreyuOfficial.com for all ticket info.

Atreyu’s most recent album is 2023’s The Beautiful Dark of Life.

