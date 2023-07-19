Ateryu announces We Want Your Misery tour with Memphis May Fire

Atreyu has announced a U.S. tour with Memphis May Fire.

The joint outing, dubbed the We Want Your Misery tour, begins August 27 in Ventura, California, and concludes September 26 in Bozeman, Montana.

Ticket go on sale Friday, July 21, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit AtreyuOfficial.com.

Atreyu is releasing a new EP, The Moment You Find Your Flame, August 18. Their upcoming touring schedule also includes dates with Godsmack and a trip to Canada to open for Iron Maiden.

