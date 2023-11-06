At least one of them showed up

NEW YORK – JULY 28: Bassist Tim Commerford, lead singer Zack de la Rocha and guitarist Tom Morello of the band Rage Against the Machine performs on stage at the “Rock The Bells” tour on Randall’s Island on July 28, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

Rage Against the Machine is now in the Rock n Roll Hall Of Fame. They’ve been nominated multiple times but finally made it in for the class of 2023.

I don’t pretend to know all of the politics behind the scenes at the R&R HOF or how or what many musicians think of the honor. IF I were in a band that was inducted, I’d like to think that I would be honored to be a part of this class of Rock N Roll heroes.

Once your inducted into the Hall of Fame, you’re expected to give a short speech. This may be made by 1 or more of the bands members. In the case of Rage Against The Machine, the speech was made by one member. The only member that showed up to accept the honor, Tom Morello. Where were the other 3 band members? Who knows.

