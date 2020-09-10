Assault and Robbery In North Lincoln On Thursday Morning Under Investigation
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 10)–Lincoln Police are investigating a report of an assault and robbery that happened early Thursday morning outside of a mobile home near 27th and Cornhusker.
Officers contacted the 39-year-old victim near his home off of 48th and Huntington, where he had some minor injuries that were later treated for at a Lincoln hospital. According to investigators, the victim said he went to see a friend at a home in the 2500 block of Theresa Street, when he was jumped by a group of people.
The man said he was kicked and punched, while having his wallet, money, EBT card and cellphone taken.
Police say they believe there may be more to the victim’s story. No arrests have been made and if you know anything about this robbery and assault, call police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.