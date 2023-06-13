Asking Alexandria & The Hu announce Psycho Thunder co-headlining tour

Asking Alexandria and The Hu are linking up for a co-headlining tour.

The joint outing, dubbed the Psycho Thunder tour, begins August 30 in San Antonio, Texas, and concludes October 8 in Los Angeles. Bad Wolves and Zero 9:36 are also on the bill.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 16, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit AskingAlexandria.com or TheHuOfficial.com.

Asking Alexandria is prepping a new album, Where Do We Go from Here?, due out later this fall. The Hu released their latest record, Rumble of Thunder, in September 2022; a deluxe version arrives June 30.

