Asking Alexandria schedules spring US tour

Asking Alexandria has announced a spring U.S. tour.

The headlining run launches April 12 in San Antonio, Texas, and wraps up May 18 in Tempe, Arizona. Memphis May Fire and The Word Alive will also be on the bill.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 12, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit AskingAlexandria.com.

Asking Alexandria will be touring in continued support of their latest album, Where Do We Go from Here?, which was released in August.

