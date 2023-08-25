Asking Alexandria premieres video for ﻿’Where Do We Go from Here﻿?’﻿ track “Let Go”

Asking Alexandria‘s new album Where Do We Go from Here? has arrived, and with it comes a video for the song “Let Go.”

The clip, streaming now on YouTube, finds the English rockers delivering an intense performance while the environment swirls and changes behind them.

“‘Let Go’ is one of my favorite songs we’ve ever written,” says guitarist Ben Bruce. “It’s a powerful anthem about finding your own peace within yourself and being able to walk away and ‘let go’ of a past relationship.”

“Life has hurdles for us all to jump over,” Bruce continues. “It’s how we grow and how we learn and become stronger, and this song is about leaping over one of those hurdles we all face.”

Where Do We Go from Here? is out now. It also includes the single “Psycho.”

Asking Alexandria will hit the road in support of Where Do We Go from Here? on the Psycho Thunder tour alongside The Hu; the trek begins August 30 in San Antonio, Texas.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.