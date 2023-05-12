Asking Alexandria premieres new single, “Dark Void”; next album due out this fall

Asking Alexandria has premiered a new single called “Dark Void.”

“With the world seemingly getting darker and darker, it’s easy to see why so many of us struggle with anxiety, depression, loneliness,” says guitarist Ben Bruce. “This song is about fighting those demons that live in your head and trying your hardest to be your own savior. Finding that inner strength to pull yourself out of the darkness.”

You can listen to “Dark Void” now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

“Dark Void” will appear on Asking Alexandria’s next album, the follow-up to 2021’s See What’s on the Inside. The exact title and release date is TBA, but it’s set to arrive in the fall.

Meanwhile, you can catch Asking Alexandria live at a few U.S. festivals this year, including Inkcarceration and Louder than Life.

