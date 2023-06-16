Asking Alexandria drops two new songs off upcoming album, ﻿’Where Do We Go From Here?’

Asking Alexandria has shared two new songs off the band’s upcoming album, Where Do We Go From Here?

The tracks are titled “Psycho,” which is the record’s first official single, and “Bad Blood.” Both are available now via digital outlets, and “Psycho” is accompanied by a video streaming now on YouTube.

“Stylistically we thought to ourselves, ‘How do we make a song that sounds like it could live on the Like a House on Fire album, but also like it could live on the From Death to Destiny album?’” guitarist Ben Bruce says of “Psycho.” “So musically, from a writing standpoint, it was a really enjoyable experience to meld those two eras of Asking Alexandria together and see what that might look like.”

Where Do We Go From Here?, the follow-up to 2021’s See What’s on the Inside, is due out in the fall. It also includes the previously released song “Dark Void.”

Asking Alexandria will launch a U.S. tour alongside The Hu in August.

(Videos contain uncensored profanity.)

