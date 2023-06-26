Asking Alexandria cancels show due to drummer’s broken foot

Asking Alexandria may be the latest band in need of Dave Grohl‘s throne.

In a statement posted to Facebook, the “Alone Again” outfit shares that drummer James Cassells has fractured his right foot, forcing them to cancel their show in Estonia scheduled for Monday, June 26.

“We have tried absolutely everything in our power to make tonight work but unfortunately it just wasn’t possible,” the statement reads. “We are working on a solution for the upcoming dates on this run so please stand by for more information.”

The band adds, “We are so sorry to all the fans [in Estonia] that have been waiting so long for us, we will be back.”

Asking Alexandria’s European tour is currently scheduled through July 8 in Greece, after which they’re set to launch a U.S. run.

Grohl’s throne, of course, debuted in 2015 after the Foo Fighters frontman broke his leg. He’s since lent the throne out to several different artists dealing with injuries, including Guns N’ Roses‘ Axl Rose.

