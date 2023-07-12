Asking Alexandria cancels festival sets due to drummer’s broken foot

Asking Alexandria has canceled the band’s scheduled sets at the Rock Fest and the Upheaval and Inkcarceration festivals due to drummer James Cassells‘ broken foot.

Cassells suffered the injury in June during Asking Alexandria’s European tour, which forced the outing to come to an early end.

“Thank you all so much for of the love and support that’s been shown towards James,” Asking Alexandria says. “It really means the world to all of us as we continue to focus on getting him better.”

Asking Alexandria plans to return to the road in August for the Psycho Thunder tour alongside The Hu. They’re also prepping a new album titled Where Do We Go from Here? — which is due out August 25.

Meanwhile, Rock Fest and Upheaval have recruited Flyleaf with Lacey Sturm to play in place of Asking Alexandria, while bands including Pop Evil and From Ashes to New have joined the Inkcarceration bill.

