Asking Alexandria announces fall leg of All My Friends tour

Asking Alexandria is bringing their All My Friends tour into the fall.

The newly added leg of the U.S. outing will run from September 24 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to November 2 in Chico, California. As with the first leg, which wrapped up earlier in May, Memphis May Fire and The Word Alive will also be on the bill.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit AskingAlexandria.com.

Asking Alexandria will be touring in continued support of their latest album, 2023’s Where Do We Go From Here? They’ll be doing so without founding guitarist Ben Bruce, who announced he was leaving the group in January.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.