Arson Fire Reported At Lincoln Northwest High School Under Investigation

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 16)–An arson fire Tuesday morning inside Lincoln Northwest High School remains under investigation.

Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer on Wednesday said that a school resource officer at Northwest was notified by a school security staff member about a fire in a second-story restroom. The officer found heavy smoke in the area of the restroom and the fire had already been put out by security staff. Paper towels at the dispenser had been set on fire, according to Sgt. Vollmer, and a fire investigator confirmed it.

Damage was very minimal to none inside the restroom. If you have information on this arson fire, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.