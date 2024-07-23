Arrests Made in Weapons Offense, Narcotics Seizure Early Tuesday in Central Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 23)–Two people are in jail facing a couple of charges, after one of them allegedly pointed what looked to be a gun at another driver, as two vehicles were heading eastbound near 44th and “O” shortly after 1am Tuesday.

Lincoln Police Captain Tarvis Banks told KFOR News as the vehicle passed the 17-year-old victim, the passenger, later identified as a 36-year-old man, pointed a gun at him. Police soon saw the vehicle near 52nd and “O” and conducted a traffic stop. A search of the vehicle found several realistic looking BB guns, along with a small amount of drugs.

The man was arrested arrested for terroristic threats and possession of a controlled substance. The driver, a 23-year-old woman, was also arrested for possession of a controlled substance. No one was hurt.