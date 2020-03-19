Arrests Made In Lincoln’s Latest Murder
(KFOR NEWS March 19, 2020) Lincoln Police have arrested 34-year-old, Marcus D. Winston for 1st Degree Murder and Use Of A Firearm To Commit A Felony. Also arrested was 25- year-old, Nathaniel A. Love, for Accessory To 1st Degree Murder.
Near bar closing time on March 15, 2020, officers responded to a disturbance in the 1300 block of ‘O’ Street. After hearing gunshots, officers found Timothy Montgomery laying on ‘O’ Street with gunshot wounds. He died at a Lincoln hospital. Witness interviews, security video and forensic
evidence led investigators to arrest Winston and Love.
