Arrests Made In Early March Stabbing At Lincoln Apartment

Mar 16, 2020 @ 10:54am

Krysean Reynolds (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)
Makayla Fell (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 16)–Lincoln Police made two arrests last Friday in the March 8 stabbing death of 36-year-old Edward Varejcka at an apartment near 22nd and Orchard.

On Monday, Chief Jeff Bliemeister said 19-year-old Krysean Reynolds and 20-year-old Makayla Fell were taken in for questioning and their stories didn’t line up with what witnesses reported and evidence collected.  Both were arrested for accessory to a felony.  A third possible suspect was still wanted.

In the meantime, the investigation is ongoing.

