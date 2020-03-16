Arrests Made In Early March Stabbing At Lincoln Apartment
LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 16)–Lincoln Police made two arrests last Friday in the March 8 stabbing death of 36-year-old Edward Varejcka at an apartment near 22nd and Orchard.
On Monday, Chief Jeff Bliemeister said 19-year-old Krysean Reynolds and 20-year-old Makayla Fell were taken in for questioning and their stories didn’t line up with what witnesses reported and evidence collected. Both were arrested for accessory to a felony. A third possible suspect was still wanted.
In the meantime, the investigation is ongoing.