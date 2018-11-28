Arrests Made After Drugs, Gun Found In Man’s Car

Tonya Gartner (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)

Lincoln Police arrested two people after a revolver and suspected meth was found in their vehicle.

LPD said on Tuesday around 1:30 a.m. officers contacted Quinton Rivers, 31, in a 1994 Pontiac Grand Prix near 18th and Knox streets.

Rivers had a suspended license and 8 prior convictions for driving under suspension.

He was taken into custody, and suspected methamphetamine was located in his pocket, while three digital scales and a .32 caliber revolver were found in the vehicle.

Rivers, a convicted felon, was arrested for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a controlled substance, driving during suspension, and carrying a concealed weapon.

The passenger, 32-year-old Tonya Gartner was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

First Nebraska AFM Case Confirmed Armed Robbers Hit South Lincoln Apartment Mayor Talks Money Used For Street Repairs, City Progress In The Future Teen Calls In Fake Shots Fired Call To Hear LPD Response On Scanner App Restaurant Employee Accused Of Writing Extra Tips On Receipts Nebraskans Search for Holiday Stress Reduction