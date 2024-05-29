Arrest Made in Saturday Morning Double-Homicide Outside SW Lincoln Club

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 28)–Lincoln Police on Tuesday evening announced an arrest has been made in last Saturday’s double-homicide outside of The Office gentlemen’s club near South Folsom Street and West Prospector Court.

According to a release from LPD to KFOR News, 32-year-old Christopher Johnson of Lincoln was arrested in Omaha on Tuesday afternoon, following a foot pursuit with officers. He was arrested and put in the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony in the deaths of 39-year-old Carlos Silva and 40-year-old Terrell Jones.

Johnson is expected to be extradited back to Lancaster County at a later date. Lincoln Police are expected to give an update on the homicide coming up on Wednesday morning.