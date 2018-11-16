Arrest Made In Oct. 26 Fatal Crash On South 10th Street

An arrest in a fatal crash from three weeks ago that killed 20-year-old UNL marching band member Tyler Butterfield.

Lincoln Police on Thursday arrested 29-year-old Waltrivelish Watson for motor vehicle homicide in the crash at 10th and Arapahoe on October 26th.

Investigators say Watson was speeding before the crash. Through a search warrant, police got inside Watson’s car and the airbag control module confirmed he was driving at a high rate of speed just before the crash.

Here’s what investigators found.

The airbag control module confirmed Watson was traveling 88 mph 5 seconds prior to the collision and traveling 92 mph 3 seconds prior to the collision. Watson was traveling 59 mph at the time of the collision.

Butterfield was pronounced dead at the scene, and five others were hospitalized.