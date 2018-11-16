Arrest Made In Oct. 26 Fatal Crash On South 10th Street

An arrest in a fatal crash from three weeks ago that killed 20-year-old UNL marching band member Tyler Butterfield.

Lincoln Police on Thursday arrested 29-year-old Waltrivelish Watson for motor vehicle homicide in the crash at 10th and Arapahoe on October 26th.

Investigators say Watson was speeding before the crash. Through a search warrant, police got inside Watson’s car and the airbag control module confirmed he was driving at a high rate of speed just before the crash.

Here’s what investigators found.

The airbag control module confirmed Watson was traveling 88 mph 5 seconds prior to the collision and traveling 92 mph 3 seconds prior to the collision. Watson was traveling 59 mph at the time of the collision.

Butterfield was pronounced dead at the scene, and five others were hospitalized.

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Delivered Packages Likely Targets For Thieves October Unemployment Rate Fire Dancer Starts Fire in Bourbon Theater School Bus Burns Husker Home Games Very Very Good For Airbnb Hosts Best Buys on Black Friday