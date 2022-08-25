Arrest Made In North Lincoln Shooting

Lincoln, NE (August 25, 2022) The Lincoln Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a shooting that occurred on Saturday August 20, 2022, at 11:02 p.m. at the Casey’s Convenience Store located at 4411 North 27th Street.

Dominic Gomez, 18-years-of-age of Lincoln, was arrested and charged with 1st Degree Assault, Use of a Deadly Weapon To Commit a Felony and Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm.

Police were dispatched to the Casey’s, 4411 North 27th Street, on a report of a male who had been shot. Officers arrived and found a 31-year-old male with a single gunshot wound to his leg. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The victim has since been treated and released from the hospital.

Investigators continued to follow-up and on Thursday August 25, 2022, at approximately 12:30 p.m. Gomez was taken into custody in the area of South 12th and ‘A’ Streets.

This investigation is ongoing, and police encouraged anyone with information regarding the incident to call the Lincoln Police Department at 402.441.6000 or to make an anonymous report to call Lincoln Crime Stoppers at 402.475.3600.