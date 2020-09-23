Arrest Made In Monday Night’s Deadly Hit and Run In NW Lincoln
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 23)–Lincoln Police have arrested a man on suspicion of being involved in a hit and run late Monday night that left a 41-year-old man dead.
On Tuesday night, police tracked down and arrested 29-year-old Hani Hadgi on suspicion of leaving the scene of a crash causing the death of Victor Melendez II of Lincoln. Investigators say Melendez died after being hit by an SUV around 10:30 p.m. Monday near 12th and Garber.
An accident report says officers later found the SUV nearby disabled after hitting a street sign. Hadgi was arrested at a home in the 2600 block of North 5th Street.
Officer Luke Bonkiewicz says more follow up is being done by investigators and additional charges are possible.