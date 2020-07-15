Arrest Made In Monday Night Stabbing Death South of Downtown Lincoln
LINCOLN–(KFOR July 15)–An arrest was made Tuesday afternoon by Lincoln Police in connection to the Monday night stabbing death of 37-year-old Jereme Lane of Lincoln.
On Wednesday morning, Chief Jeff Bliemeister said 27-year-old Roy Whyrick of Lincoln was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. Based on witness accounts and video evidence, Whyrick was seen arguing with Lane near 14th and “D” when things got physical, according to Chief Bliemeister.
Lane was stabbed in the chest, rushed to a Lincoln hospital where he died.
Chief Bliemeister responded to a question from KFOR News about how many times Lane was stabbed and said, “The preliminary report showed it was a singular stab wound. But, obviously, confirmation of that won’t be made until after the completion of the autopsy and the final report, which takes some time.”
Bliemeister also confirmed to KFOR News the weapon used in the homicide has not been found.
The investigation is ongoing and if you know anymore about what happened during this incident, you’re encouraged to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000.