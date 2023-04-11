Arrest Made In Monday Afternoon Carjacking Case in West Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 10)–A 28-year-old man is behind bars, facing a charge of robbery after he allegedly held up two men early Monday afternoon in a drive-thru of a west Lincoln restaurant.

According to Lincoln Police, Gilberto Barrientos is in jail on suspicion of robbery. He apparently used a machete to take the van from two people in the drive-thru of D’Leons near Highway 77 and West “O” Street.

He was later spotted at 27th and “O” and thanks to help from the State Patrol’s airwing and stop sticks deployed, Barrientos was stopped and taken into custody without incident in the 200 block of NW 22nd Street.