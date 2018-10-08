Investigators got a break with an arrest of a man suspected of setting fires that damaged at least three buildings at a home near 56th and Yankee Hill Road last Friday (Oct. 5).

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says two outbuildings were fully involved, while the home was on fire.

Through their investigation, they arrested 30-year-old Christopher Svoboda on suspicion of three counts of 2nd-degree arson. No one was hurt in the fire.

More than $135,000 in damage was done.

The home is owned by his parents, who live outside of Lincoln.

The post Arrest Made In Friday Night Arson Fire In South Lincoln appeared first on KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM.