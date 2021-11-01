Arrest Made In Friday Evening Shooting At Northeast Lincoln Home
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 1)–Lincoln Police arrested a 50-year-old man on suspicion of first-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony, after he allegedly shot a 47-year-old woman at a northeast Lincoln home on Friday evening.
Officer Erin Spilker says the victim and Aaron West were at a home in the area of 46th and Cleveland, arguing before the shooting, when he allegedly threatened to shoot himself. As the woman went to check on him, West allegedly fired a gun and wounded the victim in the lower back. Spilker says the woman was taken to the hospital and was treated for non life-threatening injuries.
Investigators talked to West and took him into custody. Police Captain Max Hubka confirmed to KFOR News that the gun used has been recovered.