Arrest Made In Deadly Stabbing of a Fort Calhoun Priest

FORT CALHOUN–(KFOR Dec. 10)–A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly stabbing of a Fort Calhoun priest early Sunday morning.

Washington County investigators say in a social media post they received a call of an attempted break-in at the rectory of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fort Calhoun. Deputies arrived to find a man inside and Fr. Stephen Gutgsell suffering from apparent stab wounds after being assaulted.

Paramedics transported Gutgsell to an Omaha hospital, where he died. The suspect, 43-year-old Kierre Williams of Sioux City, has been arrested for homicide and use of a weapon to commit a felony.