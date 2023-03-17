Arrest Made In Child Abuse Investigation

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 17)–An arrest has been made in a child abuse investigation reported Sunday afternoon at CHI St. Elizabeth, related to a 22-month-old child being treated for injuries consistent with abuse.

On Friday, Lincoln Police arrested 32-year-old Joshua Tackett at the Lancaster County Jail where he was in custody for a weapons violation. According to LPD in a news release to KFOR News, investigators served a search warrant at Tackett’s home near 7th and “G” Street and found a firearm inside. Tackett was not home at the time.

On Tuesday morning, Tackett was contacted at a home near 10th and Peach streets where he was arrested for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Then late Friday morning, the child had died at Children’s Hospital in Omaha from injuries suffered related to the alleged abuse. Hours later, Tackett was arrested for child abuse resulting in death.

Police are still conducting an investigation and if you have information in this case, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.