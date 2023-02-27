Arrest Made Following Weekend Standoff In NE Nebraska

LYONS, Neb.–(KFOR Feb. 27)–One person is in jail following a standoff in the northeast Nebraska community of Lyons on Saturday evening.

The Nebraska State Patrol says they were informed about the Burt County Sheriff and Lyons Police Department at the scene of a home where an armed man barricaded himself after a domestic disturbance. After hours of negotiations, NSP’s SWAT team was brought in.

Around midnight Saturday night, SWAT team members got into the house and arrested 61-year-old Chris Garrett for making terroristic threats. No reports of any injuries.