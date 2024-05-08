Arraignment Delayed for Husker Volleyball Player in DUI Offense

Nebraska outside hitter Harper Murray goes for a kill against Kentucky's Azhani Tealer (15) and Reagan Rutherford (10) in Sunday night's match at the Devaney Sports Center on Sept. 17, 2023. (File photo courtesy of Nebraska Athletics/Communications) VB vs Kentucky

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 8)–Nebraska volleyball player Harper Murray was due in court Wednesday on a DUI charge, but her attorney appeared in Lancaster County Court requesting the delay.

Murray’s arraignment is now scheduled for June 22.

She was pulled over April 5 near Antelope Valley Parkway and Vine Street. Lincoln Police say the 19-year-old Murray broke some traffic laws and had a blood-alcohol content of .169. Murray apparently had a fake ID and did not follow commands from officers. She was formally charged last week with first-offense DUI, careless driving and unlawful act of the Motor Vehicle Operators License Act.

Murray did not play in last Saturday’s spring volleyball match against Denver in Kearney due to her being suspended. There are also accusations of Murray shoplifting from a Lincoln sporting goods store, where five rings were stolen last week.