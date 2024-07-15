Armed Robbery Sunday Night at NE Lincoln Auto Parts Store

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 15)–A couple of people held up the O’Reilly Auto Parts store off of 84th and Adams, around closing time, which was 9pm Sunday.

Lincoln Police Captain Todd Kocian says both suspects showed up, one of them pointing a shotgun at the employees, told them to cooperate. They went to an office area, where the safe was opened and an undisclosed amount of money was taken. One suspect was a white male wearing a hooded sweatshirt and the other a black male wearing a white shirt.

No one was hurt. If you have details on this robbery, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000.