Armed Robbery Saturday Night at a Lincoln Convenience Store

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 23)–Lincoln Police are investigating an armed robbery from Saturday night at a Super C convenience store off of 21st and “G” Streets.

Investigators say the clerk told them a woman came into the store with a knife. The woman demanded money and the clerk gave an undisclosed amount of money from the register. The woman took off from the store. The only description police have of the woman is that she’s in her 40s.

No arrests have been made.