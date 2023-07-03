Armed Robbery Friday Night In South Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 1)–An armed robbery at a south Lincoln home from late Friday night remains under investigation.

According to Lincoln Police, officers were called to a home northwest of 40th and Yankee Hill Road where a 52-year old woman and 18 year-old male in a garage near a residence reported they were approached by an armed individual who threatened to shoot if they did not turn over personal property.

The female turned over the contents of her purse valued at $1400. No one was injured and the investigation is ongoing.