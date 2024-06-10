Armed Robbery Early Monday at Lincoln Convenience Store

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 10)–Police are investigating an armed robbery from early Monday morning at a convenience store in southwest Lincoln.

It happened around 2am at the U-Stop off of 14th and Centerpark Road. Captain Jake Dilsaver tells KFOR News officers several people were involved in the robbery, including one that showed a handgun. An undisclosed amount of money and some merchandise was taken from the store. No one was hurt.

If you have information on this armed robbery, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.