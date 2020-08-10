Armed Robbery At NW Lincoln Convenience Store Under Investigation
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 10)–Police are still looking for the suspect in an armed robbery Sunday afternoon at a northwest Lincoln convenience store.
It happened at Fat Dog’s near NW 12th and West Adams, where a man walked in with a knife, demanding money, before taking off on a bike. Sgt. Derek Dittman tells KFOR News they are looking for a white man between 16-25 years old, about 5-6 to 5-8 with an average build, last seen wearing a black mask, black hat and black pants.
No one was hurt in the robbery.