Armed Robbers Hit South Lincoln Apartment

A lot of police cars and officers on foot were seen around 48th and Highway 2 in Lincoln Wednesday afternoon. Shortly before noon, officers responded to a report of a robbery in progress at the Lodge Apartments. Officer Angela Sands told KFOR News there was a weapon involved.

“Two white males knocked on an apartment door, forced their way inside, one was armed with a handgun, they took belongings from the tenant, and left.”

At last report, officers were combing the area hoping to find a witness or security video that caught an image of the two robbers. Police are also investigating to determine why the two robbers picked that particular apartment.

