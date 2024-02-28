Armed Robber Used Snack Box To Hide Gun During Hold Up

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 28)–An armed robbery just after midnight Tuesday morning at the Kwik Shop off of 27th and “W”, where an employee reported that a man walked into the store allegedly with a white Hostess cinnamon roll box over his right hand, demanding money.

Police say an employee believed there was a gun in the box and the suspect took off with an undisclosed amount of money. Officers soon contacted 24-year-old Izaiah Bartu, who fit the description of the suspect. Bartu tried to take off from officers but was quickly captured. A silver handgun, undisclosed amount of money and more than 4 grams of meth were seized.

Bartu was arrested for robbery, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, along with drug and various other offenses.