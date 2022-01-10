Arm of an Excavator Being Hauled Hits a String of Traffic Lights
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 10)–Lincoln Police cited a 39-year-old truck driver, after the arm of the excavator he was hauling had not been lowered and damaged seven traffic lights along “K” Street between 10th and 17th Streets on Sunday morning.
Sgt. Chris Vigil says an officer saw the truck drive through at 17th and “K”, causing considerable damage. Total damage estimates are around $20,000. Other traffic lights were hit along “K” Street at 10th, 12th, 13th, 14th, Centennial Mall and 16th Streets, where an officer happened to witness the incident at 17th Street.
The driver, Timothy Vogt, was cited and released for negligent driving.