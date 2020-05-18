Argument Over Rent Money, Water Damage Leads To Landlord Being Assaulted
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 18)–An argument over rent sparked another man to assault a landlord with a metal baton and a knife.
Lincoln Police say officers were called Sunday evening to a home near 62nd and Walker in northeast Lincoln, about someone that had a metal stick and was hitting another man. A 60-year-old man suffered arm injuries and had his arms wrapped in towels that were soaked with blood.
The victim said he had gotten into an argument with a 55-year-old resident about water damage and rent. The resident’s 20-year-old son, Jeremy Schwartz, starting hitting the victim with the baton, grabbed a knife and slashed him, cutting him several times. Police say the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening.
Schwartz was put in jail for second-degree assault.