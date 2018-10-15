Areas Available For Storm Debris

Following Sunday’s storm that included heavy, wet snow, the City reminded residents Monday that disposal of private tree debris is the responsibility of the property owner. Parks and Recreation Community Forestry personnel will only clear tree debris from trees planted in the public right-of-way between the sidewalk and curb. For report debris in those areas only, a call can be placed to 402-441-7847, option 0, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. After 4:30 p.m., tree debris can be reported to the Lincoln Police Department’s non-emergency number at 402-441-6000.

Tree debris can be taken, at no charge, to the following locations:

— Arnold Heights Pool, 4000 N.W 46th St., west side of pool parking lot

— Oak Lake Park, 1st and Cornhusker Highway, east side of the mulch pile in the parking lot north of the radio-controlled car track

— Peterson Park, Southwood Dr. and Hwy. 2, south side of the paved parking lot

— Star City Shores, 4375 S. 33rd Court, east side of paved parking lot

— University Place Park and Aquatic Center, 2000 N. 48th St., south side of ball field parking lot

— Van Dorn Park, 9th and High streets, east side of parking lot

— Woods Park, 32nd and “J” streets., south side of ball field parking lot

Residents can also haul tree debris at no charge until Friday, October 19 to Hofeling Enterprises, 2200 S. Folsom Ct. Their hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tree debris can also be taken to the City Solid Waste Transfer Station, 5101 North 48th St. The hours are 6:45 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Monday through Friday, 6:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, and 6:45 a.m. to noon Sunday. Regular disposal charges and fees apply. To avoid an extra charge, residents must cover and secure their loads. For more information, visit lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: landfill).

Some private refuse haulers will pick-up tree debris left at the curb. Residents can contact their refuse haulers to inquire about the service. Residents may report non-emergency quality of life issues such as downed trees within the City limits to uplnk.lincoln.ne.gov.

