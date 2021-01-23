Area Around 84th and A Street Reopens
(10/11 News Lincoln NE January 23, 2021) East A Street between South 84th and South 98th streets reopened at 4 p.m Friday. The street is scheduled to close again in March when work resumes. The project is expected to be completed in June.
This Lincoln on the Move growth project is designed to improve safety and traffic flow by constructing one lane in each direction with raised center median and roundabouts at the intersections of South 89th and South 93rd streets. Americans with Disabilities accessible sidewalks, lighting and utility construction will also be completed as part of this project.
For more information about this project, visit //lincoln.ne.gov/easta, or contact Randy Saathoff, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities, at 402-440-6067 or [email protected]. For more information on Lincoln on the Move projects, visit //lincoln.ne.gov/streets. Current information on street closures is available at //lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.