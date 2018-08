Here’s the deal! Hitting (pun) the UFC fights Saturday night – excited to see Jake Ellenberger throw down! Check out my interview with him if you missed it on-air!

http://kibz.streamon.fm/listen-pl-11

Couple sidenotes:

I’ll be at MetroPCS, Saturday at noon with UFC Fighter Anthony Smith, 233 n 48th st

Want Floor seats? Head to VS Arcade Bar at 4pm when they open Saturday for your shot at ’em! They’ll draw around 5:30p! Plus, we’ll be there after the fights, too!