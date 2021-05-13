Are you kidding me right now?
Meal of burger and chips with a strawberry milkshake with ketchup and mustard bottles in the background and a fireplace in the distance
The Daily Star is claiming that heavy metal music makes you fat. The article says that music choices can dictate food choices and that fast and heavy music with distortion can cause people to gorge on fatty foods. Calm classical music can encourage listeners to make more nutritious choices.
Would you listen to ONLY classical music if it meant you would be thin? HELL NO!!!
